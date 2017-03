(Xposé) In the lead up to the White House race and ever since Donald’s controversial polices have divided the nation, comedian Rosie has been an outspoken opponent to the new leader of the free world. And she once again made her feelings known on Twitter, replying to a tweet posted by Slovenia-born Melania.

“I urge you to not be afraid to fail – as failure will never have the power to define you, as long as you learn from it,” Melania wrote from the official FLOTUS account.

“@FLOTUS which is y u need to divorce him – take ur son n parents and FLEE (sic),” Rosie responded.