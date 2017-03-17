Russian bank: Contact from Trump server 'may be work of hacker'

The charges have been flying like snowflakes in a Colorado blizzard in recent weeks of President Trump’s “ties” and “contacts” with Russia.

There now may be an explanation.

Circa News reports the contacts between computers of Alfa Bank of Russia and a server purportedly linked to Trump have “mysteriously resumed.”

And bank officials suspect a hacker.

Circa said a Russian bank “has reported to U.S. authorities that mysterious communications resumed recently between one of its computers and an email server tied to President Trump’s business empire, and it has developed evidence the new activity may be the work of a hacker trying to create a political hoax.”

The report said the bank is seeking help from the U.S. Justice Department to find the source of the headache.

“Alfa wants U.S. authorities to help unmask a computer inside the United States that it believes has been used to launch cyberattacks spoofing the appearance of a backdoor communication channel between Moscow and America’s 45th president, according to a source directly familiar with the bank’s request,” the report said.

“The bank believes ‘these malicious attacks are designed to create the false impression that Alfa Bank has a secretive relationship with the Trump Organization,’ the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity,” Circa reported.

Even NBC, which largely has been very critical of Trump, admitted the foundation for media claims linking Trump and Russia is weak.

“Former Acting CIA Director Michael Morell, who endorsed Hillary Clinton and called Donald Trump a dupe of Russia, cast doubt Wednesday night on allegations that members of the Trump campaign colluded with Russia,” NBC reported.

“Morell, who was in line to become CIA director if Clinton won, said he had seen no evidence that Trump associates cooperated with Russians. He also raised questions about the dossier written by a former British intelligence officer, which alleged a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia.”

Morell’s attempt to bring the argument back to reality “were in sharp contrast to those of many Clinton partisans – such as former communications director Jennifer Palmieri – who have stated publicly they believe the Trump campaign cooperated with Russia’s efforts to interfere in the election against Clinton,” NBC said.

“On the question of the Trump conspiring with the Russians here, there is smoke, but there is no fire, at all,” Morell said, according to the report.

Those circumstances have not, however, prompted a slowdown in the accusations.

Alfa Bank said it never has had a relationship with Trump or any of his companies.

The pings, called Domain Name Server lookups, apparently resumed just weeks ago, and “Alfa’s cybersecurity experts traced evidence that the activity was actually being spoofed – or hacked – through a third party from a masked computer address inside the United States, the source said,” according to Circa.

The report explained, “The source said the spoofing attempt is equivalent to someone in the U.S. sending an empty envelope to the Trump Towers but putting on the envelope a return address in Russia, causing the Trump server to falsely return the communication back to Moscow.”

The publication said the computer connections that scientists last fall suggested could be evidence of Trump’s connections to Russia now will have to be re-evaluated.

Circa reported earlier that one of those who claimed a Trump-Russia connection was L. Jean Camp of Indiana University, who donated 22 times to the Hillary Clinton campaign for a total of in excess of $1,500.

Camp claimed her political donations were not an influence on her decision to accuse Trump.

WND earlier posted an timeline overview of events that led up to President Trump’s controversial claim that the Obama administration was surveilling his campaign and its headquarters during the 2016 election campaign.

That surveillance reportedly happened because of suspicions there were links to Russia.

Last October, Hillary Clinton’s campaign accused Trump and the Russians of being the source of John Podesta’s hacked emails, which were released by WikiLeaks. Then there are reports the FISA court granted an Obama administration request for surveillance, focusing this time on a computer server in Trump Tower that allegedly would document Trump campaign links to Russian banks.

The reports say no evidence was found, but the White House continued the surveillance.