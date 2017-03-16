Ryan: Reaganesque Trump 'deeply involved' negotiating health care

Days after a report of old audio revealing his distrust of Donald Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan praised the president for his rare Reaganesque ability to connect with the American people and his hands-on, crucial role in negotiating sharp differences among Republican lawmakers over the effort to repeal and replace Obamacare.

At his weekly news conference Thursday morning, Ryan, noting he speaks with the president nearly every day, said Trump is “deeply involved” in the process of trying to pass a health care bill.

“I’ve gotta tell you. I am very pleased and very excited … it’s something I haven’t seen in a long time,” Ryan said.

“This president is getting deeply involved. He is helping bridge gaps in our conference. He is a constructive force to help us get to a resolution so that we get consensus on how to repeal and replace Obamacare.”

Ryan said the main elements of the GOP leadership’s American Health Care Act will remain in place, but “we’re getting feedback and comments from our members, and the president of the United States is the one who has been mediating this.”

“The president of the United States is the one who is bringing people together, sitting around a table, hashing out our differences, so that we can get to a consensus document,” he said.

“The goal here is to get to a bill that can pass … and that actually is great policy. And the president has been playing a very constructive role in this, and literally hand in glove.”

Ryan said his House leadership team and the president’s team are talking daily, “fused and working together, and I’m very excited about that.”

Responding to a reporter’s reference to an earlier comment about Trump being “unorthodox,” Ryan said the fact that the president is unorthodox “is making it easier for us to pass health care.”

“The president, his involvement and his engagement, his listening and his negotiating skills, are bringing people together so that we have a bill that we can pass,” he said.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., along with members of the House Freedom caucus led by Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., contend the House leadership’s bill does not fully repeal Obamacare and creates a new entitlement through tax credits. They have reintroduced the 2015 bill vetoed by President Obama, calling it a “clean repeal.”

This week, Paul called for “pause” in the effort in order to determine how many votes the American Health Care act has in Congress.

“I don’t think there will be meaningful negotiations unless it becomes apparent that the House bill cannot pass,” Paul said. “That is what I am hoping will happens because I do not think the House bill lowers premiums for anybody.”

Paul was among a group of opponents of the GOP leadership bill who gathered Wednesday in front of the Capitol to oppose what he called “Obamacare Lite.”

“We don’t want anything to do with Obamacare subsidies, taxes [or] mandates,” said Paul, who was joined by Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas; and Mike Lee, R-Utah; and Reps. Mark Meadows, R-N.C.; David Brat, R-Va.; and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

In a reversal, Ryan told reporters late Wednesday he realizes changes must be made for the bill to pass the House and the Senate.

“Now that we have our score … we can make some necessary improvements and refinements to the bill,” Ryan said, referring to the Congressional Budget Office’s report Monday on the costs and effects of the bill.

‘A power not seen since Reagan’

At the Thursday morning presser, Ryan responded to another question about Trump’s “unorthodox” presidency.

“Sure it’s unorthodox,” he said.

“Did you see the president in Tennessee?” he asked, referring to a rally Wednesday night in Nashville.

“The president has a connection with individuals in this country,” the House speaker said.

“No offense,” he told reporters, “but he goes around the media and connects with people specifically and individually.

“This is a power that we haven’t seen since Ronald Reagan,” said Ryan.

“And so what this president is showing is that he knows how to connect directly with people,” he continued.

“That helps us bridge gaps in Congress and get Republicans unified so we can deliver on our promises,” he said.

Earlier this week, Breitbart reported audio of a private Oct. 10, 2016, conference call with House Republican members immediately after the Access Hollywood tape of Trump was leaked.

“I am not going to defend Donald Trump — not now, not in the future,” Ryan said at the time.

Ryan responded to the release of the audio this week insisting it was old news and that he and the president have been working together since then. At his news conference Thursday he dismissed talk of “palace intrigue” among the “chattering class.”

