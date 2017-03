(LIFEZETTE) MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski lashed out at the women of Fox News Wednesday after facing criticism on Fox’s “Outnumbered” for a teary-eyed, anti-Trump tirade she delivered Monday morning.

“Mika’s sad,” explained Brzezinski’s “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough Wednesday morning. “So yesterday they have this show on Fox called ‘Outnumbered,’” he began.