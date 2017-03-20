Salon 'charges overweight people more' for pedicures

(FOX61) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A photo of a sign allegedly posted at a Memphis nail salon has many in an uproar after it was posted on Facebook.

The handwritten sign in the photo reads, “Sorry but if you are overweight, pedicures will be $45 due to service fees for pedicurists.”

Since the picture was posted Saturday it’s been shared more than 500 times, with many women across the city expressing shock. The woman who snapped a photo of the offending sign said she took it at Rose Nails in Frayser.

“I’m a nail tech and am gobsmacked with the sign. Just wow,” one person commented on the Facebook post.