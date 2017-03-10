THE STAR TREATMENT

Samantha Bee mocks young conservative with cancer

Forced to apologize for for snarky 'Nazi hair' comments

(Newsbusters) In another case of liberal nastiness, TBS’s Full Frontal host Samantha Bee mocked a young man at last month’s CPAC conference for having “Nazi hair.” But today, the man’s sister shot back at Bee on Twitter, telling her he actually had stage 4 brain cancer. Whoops!

In the segment that played on TBS last night, Bee begins by saying that “these days” she has “no f***ing clue what conservatism means,” so she sent her correspondent Mike Rubens to CPAC to find out.

A video clip then plays of Rubens reporting from CPAC, complete with snarky voice-over mocking attendees for petty things like their appearance. Rubens also makes fun of Trump, saying his voice is like “a creepy great uncle licking your ear.”

Read the full story ›
Print Print
Note: Read our discussion guidelines before commenting.