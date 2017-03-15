'Sanctuary city' heroism?

May we now calmly discuss the matter of “sanctuary cities”?

Unfortunately, the answer is No. Some of us Americans who were raised to obey the law believe that elected officials who knowingly aid and abet criminals, including murderers, belong in the same jail as the criminals they so proudly assist.

It’s insultingly simple, but let’s go step by step. Is America a nation of laws? Doesn’t the law provide penalties for those who break the law? How, then, do those elected officials, including mayors, dare break the law by protecting those lawbreakers, including murderers?

The mayors of some of America’s largest cities not only dare, but dare proudly, in a disgusting bid to enlist illegal aliens (and those of the same ethnic group as many of those aliens) into their political base.

Richard Nixon held onto the presidency long after the Watergate scandal turned ugly. This led to an interesting discipline problem. Do you remember the schoolteachers of America complaining that the unruly children of America were stridently protesting, “You mean the president can break the rules, but we can’t?”

Now the grown-ups of America make the same point. The existence of sanctuary cities invites the question, “How do we find out which laws we’re supposed to obey and which laws we can trash and be lauded as folk heroes for doing so?”

So, our heroic and morally tidy municipal officials serve notice that they will in no way cooperate with the federal government in addressing America’s problem of a swollen illegal population. Their police will not endeavor to ascertain who might be illegal, nor will they make arrests or be part of the solution in any way.

Didn’t President Lincoln confront a similar problem, and didn’t it lead to the worst war that ever included America? You can tell from the rhetoric of the “sanctuary” people and the adoration of the media folks who interview them that they all regard their defiance of the law as a giant step closer to moral heaven. A growing galaxy of laws that you can trample with no bad – and, indeed, some good – consequences is more likely to lead to hell.

In his 1996 run for president, Sen. Bob Dole gave America at least one good line, namely, “Where’s the outrage?” Well, there’s at least a little bit right here. Kellyanne Conway may or may not agree, but I think substantial political reward would be Trump’s if he served the 200-plus cities in America with an all-out declaration of war.

We’ve already had the opening skirmishes. President Trump has spoken out against the sanctuary city movement and threatened to withhold federal funding unless they cease and desist. Some of those cities have said, “Go ahead! We’ll get what we need from private donations.” If the sanctuary mayors can be so cavalier about the withholding of federal funding, maybe we ought to re-examine the justification for that federal funding in the first place.

I’d like to see President Trump announce that he’s going to make a speech on the absurdity and the dangers of sanctuaries, and that he’s going to make the speech in San Francisco, where the life of sparkling and beautiful Kate Steinle was terminated by a random bullet from an illegal alien who’d already been deported at least half a dozen times. San Francisco may be the last big city in America that would ever vote for Trump, but never mind. Let him find a venue that will accommodate between 10 and 20 thousand people, and Trump will fill it. The stench and outrage of the very existence of sanctuary cities is a perfect target for Trump’s withering humor. He’d make a great speech, and the nation would embrace that message.

And if those cities don’t bring down their “sanctuary” flags, they will be fined $1 million per day. Maybe we can’t make those sanctuary types pay up, but we can make them wish they had.

It’s a shame that the notion of “sanctuary” has to be dragged through all this toxic mud. “Sanctuary” meant saving the very lives of innocent people, by Sweden in the day of Nazi tyranny, by Austria in the day of Soviet tyranny, and in dozens of other shining examples down through history. To see “sanctuary” ripped off and raped by criminals, whether their crime be entering America illegally or committing murder, sickens the righteous soul.

It would be sufficiently sickening if the sanctuary-givers were acting out of a warped sense of “helping the downtrodden”! There are, indeed, downtrodden people among the illegal immigrants. But the moral infirmity in imputing altruistic motives to the sanctuary-givers is that they quite frankly don’t care what those receiving their sanctuary might be guilty of!

And we true respecters of the law have to sit here and get morally high-hatted by the leaders of those sanctuary cities!

While they’re low enough to put on a high hat and walk under a snake’s belly without bumping!

