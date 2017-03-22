Sarah Palin, one of the earliest supporters of Donald Trump in his quest for the White House, is now urging the president to dump James Comey as director of the FBI.

The former Alaska governor claims Comey is “tainted” by his ties to the Clinton Foundation, and needs to be removed from the current administration.

“The swamp runs deep,” wrote Palin on her Facebook page. “Where are congressional ‘investigators’ on this conflict of interest issue?”

“Why aren’t dots more clearly connected by those in authority, those privy to information that we peasants are not?” the 2008 Republican vice-presidential candidate continued.

“Why is tainted Comey still part of Team Trump? How long does he get to ride the train?”

Palin’s comment featured a link to a link on her own personal site documenting ties between the FBI director and the Clinton Foundation. It displays a Breitbart News report from last September titled “Exposed: FBI Director James Comey’s Clinton Foundation Connection.”

On Monday, Comey confirmed his agency is actively investigating alleged interference by Russia into the 2016 U.S. presidential race, including possible collusion between Moscow and Trump’s campaign.

Comey also claimed the U.S. Justice Department has “no information” regarding Trump’s claim that the Obama administration tapped him at Trump Tower in 2016.

But as WND reported on Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., whose congressional committee is investigating whether Russia interfered with the election, confirmed he had been given access to intelligence reports that confirm Trump’s associates were spied on by American intelligence – operating under the auspices of President Obama.

“I recently confirmed that on numerous occasions, the intelligence community incidentally collected information on U.S. citizens involved in the Trump transition,” he said.

Meanwhile, Palin’s plea to boot Comey as FBI chief has received more than 4,000 likes on Facebook, and has been shared more than 800 comments, including:

Patrick O’Rorke: “Resign Comey, resign. You, Sir, are a disgrace.”

Mellanie Johnson: “Fire him. He’s crooked as the day is long.”

Ingrid Gula: “Comey is unreliable and dishonest. His illegitimate ‘investigation’ into the Trump campaign, authorized by the OBAMA administration, which HAD TO INCLUDE SURVEILLANCE OF THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN SINCE JULY, which he LIED ABOUT IN CONGRESS, saying there was no ‘wiretapping’… does he think we are stupid, that we CAN’T CONNECT THE DOTS…even though sadly it seem Congress didn’t. (DELIBERATELY?) … he must be FIRED.”

Rebecca Schweiger-Crayne: “Gee people why wasn’t there this outrage about Comey present when during the campaign we heard about investigations into Hillary and her emails? See that was, while slimy, a good thing, to the Trump supporters. Now this same man, is doing the same thing to Trump and now those same actions cause this righteous outrage. When all those Trump supporters can be honest with themselves and admit they made a very bad and damaging mistake – we will be on the road to change and healing because the right support will be put on congressional reps to stop the Donald. Comey is just a guy doing his job. Leave him alone.”

