(Fort Worth Star-Telegram) The Satanic Temple put up a billboard in Springtown this week opposing the paddling of students, an issue that caused a controversy several years ago in the small town northwest of Fort Worth.

Raised Wednesday in the 1900 block of East Texas 199, the billboard says, “Never be hit in school again. Exercise your religious rights.”

The sign also includes The Satanic Temple’s Protect Children Project website, which campaigns against corporal punishment in schools.