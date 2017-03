(London Independent) One of the largest ever lawsuits relating to the September 11 terror attacks has been filed against Saudi Arabia in New York.

Families of 850 victims who died and the 1,500 injured, are suing the Middle Eastern country’s government, accusing it of providing material and financial assistance to al Qaeda in the years leading up to worst ever terrorist attack on US soil.

Of the 19 hijackers who took over the aeroplanes during the attack, 15 were from Saudi Arabia.