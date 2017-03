(CBN) White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer appeared on our Brody & Browder CBN News Show today and while we discussed the issues of the day, religious liberty and the mainstream media, we also delved into his faith. He’s a dedicated Catholic and that faith has sure been tested on a daily basis. He tells us that despite all the bad comments coming his way he tries to still take the high road. “There are a couple bad apples that I try and pray for,” Spicer tells us.

Watch our clip regarding his faith here as well our entire interview with Sean Spicer below: