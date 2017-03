(CNBC) A brazen thief in New York City stole a Secret Service agent’s laptop computer that reportedly contained Trump Tower’s floor plans, information about the Hillary Clinton email probe and national security information.

The theft from the agent’s car in Brooklyn occurred Thursday morning, according to the New York Daily News, which cited police sources in a story published Friday.

The car was parked in the driveway of the agent’s home. In addition to the laptop, other reportedly “sensitive” documents and an access keycard belonging to the agent were stolen, the Daily News reported.