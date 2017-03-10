Secretary Carson rattles Dem poverty pimps

HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson referred to American slaves as “immigrants,” and the liberal children have gone crazy. So lets talk about the slave trade that resulted in bringing millions of Africans to this country.

Secretary Carson was speaking to the employees of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, which he was just confirmed to lead. As part of his address to them, Carson stated: “There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less. But they too had a dream that one day their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great-grandsons and great-granddaughters might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land.”

Other than one word his detractors held onto to criticize, his statement was pretty profound. African slaves did desire prosperity and happiness in this land – and it was usually Democratic slave holders that were acting against them. Why would all of the critics of Dr. Carson’s statement be against black folks pursuing prosperity and happiness here in America? Who could be against such goals? The party of slavery, poverty, depression and hopelessness, that’s who could. The Democratic Party and its supporters want dependent, unmotivated servants, not those seeking a better life.

There was not one single outcry when similar words came from President Obama:

“Certainly, it wasn’t easy for those of African heritage who had not come here voluntarily and yet in their own way were immigrants themselves. There was discrimination and hardship and poverty. But, like you, they no doubt found inspiration in all those who had come before them. And they were able to muster faith that, here in America, they might build a better life and give their children something more.”

So the detractors are attacking Dr. Carson because he is an example of and proponent for prosperity. They are terrorized at the thought of this man heading up what was their federal slush fund for managing poverty. They are trying to intimidate the new HUD secretary, fearful he may very well do his job and free poor people from the Democrats.

The real problem is not Dr. Carson’s words but the constant beat down of poor people under the Democratic Party. The party of slavery, black codes, slave hunters, lynching, the KKK, White Citizens Council and plantations is still creating and managing slavery in America. Dr. Carson gave a tremendous presentation to those employees at HUD. It was full of hope, framed by his own personal successful life. It should have been greeted as a new era in poverty reduction. But the old party that stood in the Little Rock High School door denying black children an education, the same party that turned dogs on the civil rights demonstrators and the same party that had to be taken to court to allow black folks to vote is attacking the idea of prosperity. Democrats, who didn’t want black folks to use the same bathroom with them, are eager to allow the gender-confused to use any bathroom they choose.

Secretary Carson has authored over 100 neurosurgical publications, been awarded 60 honorary doctorate degrees and dozens of national merit citations, and at age 33 was the youngest physician ever to head a major division at Johns Hopkins. So he misspoke a single word in a brilliant presentation. The sons of the old slave master are just upset because he is here to set their slaves free.

Dr. Carson should not begin to tiptoe around his words, trying to make sure he speaks everything perfectly. Just drain the swamp, take the government off the backs of the poor, insure federal money is spent with respect for taxpayers, and free those caught in generational poverty drugs, death and depression.

What are you detractors afraid of? Could Dr. Carson reverse the billions of dollars going to illegals? It would be a shame to see all of those Democratic voters return home. Curtailing welfare cheats, better education and job training, intact families and creating a true path to success all seem to worry the party of misery.

Now Carson has HUD’s 2017 budget, including $48.9 billion in gross discretionary funding and billions available for grants, loans and vouchers. You Democrats’ gravy train has ended, and you just cannot accept it. The noise you hear is the swamp draining and the swamp creatures having a bad day. You count success as how many people are on welfare; we count it as how many people are off welfare.

You are simply Poverty Pimps selling your brand of failure. You have proven one thing: After the 50-year-old War on Poverty, poverty has won and you have prospered. You live in an atmosphere of poverty, despair and managed misery, but you earn a good living managing the poverty of others. You cannot survive in an atmosphere of success, prosperity, hard work and principals. You fight success because it disrupts your livelihood. You will never be happy with this new administration. No words will persuade you, no evidence will convince you. You will fight us at every turn. We know you wish to focus on distraction and intimidation, but we are now focused on success.

America has woken up. We have stood up from our slumber, and we fully recognize the misery engulfing our culture. We are looking forward to Dr. Carson as he uses his experience and heart to change the lives of millions of Americas. So you take the potshots; we will take success and prosperity. We will forgive Dr. Carson’s use of the word “immigration” as we did President Obama bragging about his visit to all “57 states.” You worry about one word, and we will worry about success. You take the last word, we will take the best word.