Senate committee approves Israel ambassador nominee

WASHINGTON – Attorney David Friedman was approved for a confirmation as the next U.S. ambassador to Israel Thursday morning by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in a 12-9 bipartisan vote.

The approval sends President Donald Trump’s nomination to the full Senate where Friedman is expected to be confirmed with significant opposition from Democrats.

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez joined all Republicans on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in approval of Friedman.

Friedman, a long-time friend of Trump, was widely praised by Republicans and sharply criticized by some leading Democrats for his broad support of Israel.

Friedman is a bankruptcy lawyer who represented Donald Trump and the Trump Organization. He is a founding partner of the law firm Kasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman, which he joined in 1994.

In 2005, he developed a personal friendship with Donald Trump when Trump visited his father’s shiva. He advised Trump on Israeli and Jewish issues during his presidential campaign, co-chairing Trump’s Israel Advisory Committee along with Jason D. Greenblatt, an executive vice president for the Trump Organization. During the presidential election, he donated $50,000 to the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee.

He serves as the president of the American Friends of Bet El Institutions, an organization that provides financial support to educational institutions located in an Israeli settlement located in the West Bank. He has also contributed to United Hatzalah (“united rescue”), an Israeli organization that provides emergency medical services, and Aleh Negev, a village for disabled Bedouin and Jewish people in southern Israel. He has authored columns for the English-language Israeli newspapers Arutz Sheva and The Jerusalem Post.

