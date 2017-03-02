Sessions will recuse himself from campaign-related probes

(CNBC) Attorney General Jeff Sessions will remove himself from any current or future investigations related to President Donald Trump ‘s election campaign amid backlash over his testimony about contacts with Russia.

In a news conference Thursday, Sessions said Justice Department staff recommended that he recuse himself from probes “in any way” related to Trump’s campaign. Critics questioned whether Sessions could be impartial in probes related not only to Trump’s campaign, but also the president’s conduct more broadly, due to his role as an advisor to the president’s campaign.

“I feel like I should not be involved in investigating a campaign I had a role in,” Sessions said.