Several shooters open fire in Cincinnati nightclub

(FOXNEWS) — Several unidentified shooters opened fire at a Cincinnati nightclub early Sunday, killing one person and wounding 15 others, officials said.

The shooters escaped the melee at club Cameo and they remained on the run Sunday.

“Several local men got into some type of dispute inside the bar and it escalated into shots being fired from several individuals,” Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac said during a Sunday news conference. “As a result there were 16 people that sustained gunshot injuries one of which is deceased. A total of 15 others that were injured, one in extremely critical condition.”