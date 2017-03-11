Shariah, Canada-style: What you can't say

America’s democratic neighbor to the north, Canada, is grappling right now with a number of parliamentary resolutions that would protect the religion of Islam from criticism, according to a report in Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

The proposals are only recommendations at the moment, without the force of law, but Khadija Khan, a Pakistan-based journalist and commentator writing for the Gatestone Institute warns it likely won’t stay that way.

He noted a resolution, M-103, seeking to condemn so-called “Islamophobia,” was introduced a few weeks ago by Liberal Party MP Iqra Khalid in the House of Commons.

A similar motion, M-37, was later tabled in the Ontario provincial legislature by MPP Nathalie Des Rosiers on Feb. 23 and was passed by the provincial parliament.

“M-37, like its predecessor, demanded that lawmakers condemn ‘all forms of Islamophobia’ and reaffirm ‘support for government efforts, through the Anti-Racism Directorate, to address and prevent systemic racism across government policy, programs and services,'” Khan wrote.

Khan pointed out, however, that “extremists have already started demanding” those moves, not as policy but as law. And in other countries, when those laws have been adopted, they routinely carry the death penalty, as prescribed in Islam.

“There are, of course, no comparable motions against ‘Judeophobia” or “Christianophobia,” Khan wrote.

“Hardliners who support this form of censorship, and presumably other restrictions required by Islamic Shariah law, aim to blur the line between genuine bigotry and criticism of core problems across the Muslim world, such as the murder of apostates and homosexuals, communal hatred, anti-Semitism, violence against women and minors, female genital mutilation (FGM), child marriage, unequal legal and inheritance rights for women, stoning, flogging and amputation, and social taboos such as honor killings or right to choose a husband for girls or restrict girls’ education,” Khan wrote.

“Those who present these motions claim that ‘Islamophobia’ is rampant across the country, but seem blind to Islamic Shariah law’s endorsement of killing homosexuals, violence against women and minors, atrocities such as those enumerated above, and notions of Muslim supremacy across the planet.”

