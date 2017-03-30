Sheriff requests ICE shut down local businesses hiring illegals

(WKRC) Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones has written a letter to President Trump, asking him to send Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to Ohio, specifically to his county.

In the letter, Sheriff Jones also calls for ICE to shut down businesses that hire illegal immigrants. He asks President Trump to come to Butler County, sit down with him and work on a plan to start “Work Place Enforcement”.

Sheriff Jones says he’s also tired of illegal immigrants committing crimes here, bringing in drugs and risking the health and safety of citizens “every day that this country allows them to be here”.