Police open fire on motorist near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON – Shots were fired this morning near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., and a female motorist was taken into custody.

A law enforcement official told reporters on scene that Capitol Police fired at the driver of a vehicle that hit a police cruiser about 9:30 this morning near the U.S. Botanical Gardens and the Rayburn House Office Building.

The incident happened at Washington and Independence Avenue and was “criminal in nature” with “no nexus for terrorism,” said a Capitol Police spokeswoman at a brief press conference held at 10:27 a.m.

The spokeswoman described an “erratic and aggressive driver” who would not stop and then made a U-turn. The police pursued the vehicle and fired shots in an attempt to stop the driver. No one was hit, police said.

The black female tried running over several officers who were on foot while at least one officer fired shots, according to Metro D.C. Police. There is currently no clear indication of a motive, or whether this was an intentional act, according to the FBI.

Video from the scene shows a black sedan with its windows shot out. The suspect has been taken into custody. No individuals were injured during the arrest, according to Capitol Police.

Fox News described the incident as “a traffic stop gone bad” and that tourists and congressional staffers were milling about “business as usual” in the area by 10:15 a.m.

