I was looking at the pies offered by a nearby café. They had cherry, apple, berry, peach, and Herman’s.

“What type of pie is Herman’s?” I asked the waiter.

“Apple,” he said.

“Then why is it called Herman’s pie?”

“Because Herman ordered it yesterday.”

