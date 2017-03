(Circa) House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, who has demanded the resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions for meeting with the Russian ambassador while a member of Congress, herself met with Vladimir Putin’s right-hand man in Washington in 2010 while President Obama was in power.

Pelosi hosted then Russian President Dmitry Medvedev at the U.S. Capitol, at a time when concerns about Russia’s human rights continued to persist, especially in the liberal wing of her party.