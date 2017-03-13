Snoop Dogg pulls gun on Trump in rap video

(PITCHFORK) Snoop Dogg recently jumped on a rework of BADBADNOTGOOD and Kaytranada’s IV single “Lavender.” Snoop stars alongside a cast of clowns (including one played by Michael Rapaport) in the track’s new video, directed by Jesse Wellens and James DeFina. Watch it below.

Of the clip, in which a Donald Trump parody reigns supreme—at one point announcing the deportation of all dogs—Snoop told Billboard, “Nobody’s dealing with the real issue with this f–king clown as president, and the shit that we dealing with out here, so I wanted to take time out to push pause on a party record and make one of these records for the time being.”