Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

The guys are all at a deer camp for their annual hunting trip.

No one wants to room with Bob because he snores so badly. They decide it isn’t fair to make one of them stay with him the whole time, so they vote to take turns.

The first guy sleeps with Bob and comes to breakfast the next morning with his hair a mess and his eyes all bloodshot. They say, “Man, what happened to you?” He says, “Bob snored so loudly, I just sat up and watched him all night.”

The next night it is a different guy’s turn. In the morning, same thing – hair all standing up, eyes all bloodshot. They say, “Man, what happened to you? You look awful!” He says, “Man, that Bob shakes the roof with his snoring. I watched him all night.”

The third night is Fred’s turn. Fred is an older cowboy — a man’s man. The next morning he comes to breakfast bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. “Good morning!” he says. They can’t believe it. They say, “Man, what happened?”

Fred says, “Well, we got ready for bed. I went and tucked Bob in, patted him on the behind and kissed him good night. Bob sat up and watched me all night.”

Got a great joke you want to share with the world? Write it up in the WND

Laughlines forum. Who knows? It might be selected as the WND Joke of

the Day – and your wildest dreams will come true.



