Source: NSA has 'smoking gun' evidence Obama spied on Trump

WASHINGTON – Friday could be the day the tables turn on the entire media narrative on the surveillance scandal, and it may be the Obama administration facing accusations about criminal improprieties, rather than the Trump administration.

It could also be the day President Trump is vindicated in his accusation that the Obama administration spied on him and his inner circle.

A sources told Fox News the NSA will provide the House Intelligence Committee with potential “smoking gun” documentation proving the Obama administration spied on the Trump transition team, and maybe even the president-elect.

Multiple sources said the intelligence information will prove the Obama administration misused information gained from legitimate surveillance of foreign targets to spy on the president-elect.

That is said to include the “unmasking”, or revealing the identity of those spied upon and sharing those identities in the intelligence community, which would be a criminal offense.

Sources told Fox, “[T]he paper trail leaves no other plausible purpose for the unmasking other than to damage the incoming Trump administration.”

House Intelligence Committee chair Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said he expects the full extent of the spying to be disclosed Friday, and that he also expects the NSA documentation will provide more intelligence than he has already seen.

It is not clear if any of that information will be made public on Friday, but it will likely take congressional investigators some time to examine the documents and determine their significance.

Nunes said on CNN that after reading reports he was confident the Obama administration “had a pretty good idea of what President-elect Trump was up to and what his transition team was up to and who they were meeting with.”

Nunes would not rule out the possibility that Obama was personally involved in the surveillance.

While the NSA has agreed to turn over more reports on the apparent spying by the Obama administration, the FBI is apparently stalling or stonewalling.

Nunes said the FBI still has not agreed ti s request to provide its intelligence reports on the Trump transition team.

The Intelligence Committee chair revealed on Wednesday, as WND reported, that he had learned from intelligence sources that “on numerous occasions, the intelligence community incidentally collected information about U.S. citizens involved in the Trump transition.”

And that details about those people “were widely disseminated in intelligence community reporting” even though they had “little or no apparent foreign intelligence value.”

Nunes also confirmed that names of Trump transition team members were unmasked, quite possibly in violation of the law, which the congressman said he found “alarming.”

The NSA documentation to be delivered to the House Intelligence Committee on Friday will reportedly verify the information Nunes revealed on Wednesday, and add to it.

The developing information appears to contradict testimony before the House Intelligence committee on Monday by FBI Director James Comey and National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers that they had no information to support President Trump’s claims that President Obama spied on him.

Nunes said the committee will try to find out who saw the classified information, why the reports were not reported to Congress, and who requested and authorized the unmasking of those who were surveilled.

Perhaps of the greatest significance to former Obama administration officials, and Obama himself, is that the committee will also try to learn whether the intelligence community was ordered to spy on president-elect Trump.

When asked, Nunes said he could not rule out that Obama ordered the spying.