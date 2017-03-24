Source: Ryancare going down in flames

A last-minute effort by Vice President Mike Pence to mediate a deal to pass House Speaker Paul Ryan’s repeal of Obamacare has failed, and it appears the bill will be allowed to die, a House Freedom Caucus source told WND.

There was no immediate word on a successor plan, and White House spokesman Sean Spicer has stated there is no “Plan B.”

It was not clear from the source whether the plan would be allowed to come up for a vote and be allowed to fail, or whether it would be withdrawn without a vote, which was scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Eastern.

President Trump has vowed to let Obamacare stand and move on to other issues if the Ryan bill fails.

Pence’s intervention came after a tense 24 to 48 hours of negotiations with conservatives in the House, who objected to the continuation of a number of elements of Obamacare, including an entitlement from the government for health care premiums.

They also objected to the continuation of mandatory minimums for health coverage.

More moderate House Republicans also were concerned that the absence of mandates could lead to more people being uninsured.

Ryan, faced with a revolt, rushed Friday to the White House to inform Trump he did not have the votes to pass to bill, the New York Times reported.

“The president and the speaker faced the humiliating prospect of a major defeat on legislation promised for seven years, since the landmark health legislation was signed into law. President Trump had demanded a vote regardless, which has been scheduled for Friday afternoon. But House leaders were leaning against such a public loss,” the Times said.

On Friday, Spicer told reporters the president made extraordinary efforts to get involved, but it was time to vote.

