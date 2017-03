(CNBC) — U.S. stocks closed off session lows Monday as traders anticipated an interest rate hike on Wednesday.

The Nasdaq composite traded slightly higher, helped by gains in NVIDIA, Sirius XM Holdings and Facebook. The Dow Jones industrial average traded about 25 points lower and the S&P 500 held a touch lower.

The health care sector traded 0.2 percent lower. Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities, attributed the decline to “uncertainty over ‘repeal and replace.'”