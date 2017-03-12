Spring forward: Daylight saving time starts Sunday

(KSWB) It’s almost time to spring forward into daylight-saving time. Before going to bed Saturday evening, turn your clocks ahead by one hour. Daylight-saving time officially begins at 2 a.m. Sunday.

San Diego County officials reminded residents to use the opportunity to check their family’s safety plan, including checking to make sure your home’s smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors are working.

“We strongly urge our residents to take 10 minutes at most to check their smoke detectors for their own safety and that of their family,” said Greg Schreiner, fire marshal for County Fire. “It’s important to ensure they are all functioning properly because you’re staking your lives on those devices if a fire breaks out in the middle of the night.”