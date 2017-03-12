Starbucks' political stances backfiring?

(BLOOMINGTON PANTAGRAPH) — Starbucks’ brand perception may have been dented by CEO Howard Schultz’s promise to hire 10,000 refugees worldwide, according to a recent YouGov survey. The research firm claims that prior to the announcement in late January, 30% of respondents stated that they would consider visiting a Starbucks the next time they wanted coffee. After the announcement, that percentage dropped to 24%.

Schultz’s decision was a direct response to the Trump administration’s initial travel ban on citizens of several Muslim-majority countries. In an announcement to employees, Schultz stated that the company “will neither stand by, nor stand silent, as the uncertainty around the new administration’s actions grows with each passing day.”

Schultz declared that Starbucks would hire 10,000 employees in 75 countries over the next five years, and that the efforts would start in the U.S. with foreign nationals who served as interpreters and support personnel for U.S. troops. That statement sparked a firestorm of controversy, with critics claiming that Starbucks favored hiring foreigners instead of unemployed Americans.