(WASHINGTON TIMES) Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton supports President Trump’s claim that noncitizens are voting in U.S. elections, saying prosecutors in his own state have won convictions for voter fraud.

“I know it’s an issue because I deal with it,” Mr. Paxton told The Washington Times. “We just got a conviction on an illegal that voted in an election.”

Putting a number on how many illegal votes were cast is difficult, however, because local election officials aren’t looking for that kind of fraud.