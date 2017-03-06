Steering committee

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

I went with a friend to the country to look at a house he was thinking of buying. We found the town but not the road. We drove over to city hall, but no one there had heard of the road, not even the police or firefighters we asked.

Finally, a young man came to our aid. Pulling out a map, he showed us exactly how to get there.

“Thanks,” I said. “Are you with the police or fire department?”

“Neither,” he said. “I deliver pizzas.”