Stella! Dangerous nor'easter hits New York

(DAILY MAIL) Millions of Americans are waking up to chaos this morning after ‘life-threatening’ Winter Storm Stella started to lash the northeast bringing two feet of snow, canceling thousands of flights, bringing traffic to a standstill and closing hundreds of schools.

The region is being hit by blizzards and 60mph winds while a state of emergency has been declared in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Maryland.

With temperatures 15 to 30 degrees below normal for this time of year, the harsh winter weather has already claimed lives in Milwaukee after two elderly men on different sides of the city collapsed while shoveling snow yesterday.