Steve King defends tweet on 'western values'

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) Iowa Rep. Steve King on Monday defended his controversial tweet that said Western civilization won’t be rebuilt with “someone else’s babies,” and called for an increase in the U.S. birth rate that would strengthen western values.

King said on CNN that he wasn’t calling for more white people in the United States or criticizing diversity, but instead was trying to make a point about differences in culture and how immigrants from other cultures contribute to society. His point related more to what’s happening in western Europe than the United States, but the lesson is the same.

“You cannot rebuild your civilization with somebody else’s babies, you’ve got to keep your birth rate up, and that you need to teach your children your values and in doing so you can grow your population you can grow your culture and you can grow your way of life,” King said.