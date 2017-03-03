Stocks close higher for the week

(CNBC) Stocks posted weekly gains Friday, while Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen put an exclamation point on the possibility of a rate hike this month.

“I think Janet Yellen has done a good job of walking the tightrope of preparing the market for this,” said Ben Baier, senior portfolio manager at Bank of the West. “It would take something big to knock them off this rate hike.”

While leaving just enough wiggle room in case conditions should change, the central bank leader said economic improvements of late will be a big part of the discussion at the March 14-15 Federal Open Market Committee meeting.