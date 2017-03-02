Stocks close lower, pull back from record levels

(CNBC) U.S. equities closed lower on Thursday as financials lagged, while social media company Snap had a strong performance in its initial public offering.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 100 points about 20 minutes before the close, with Caterpillar contributing the most losses. Caterpillar’s stock declined more than 4 percent after law enforcement officials searched their offices.

Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities, said he is not worried about this decline. “I’d be much more concerned if, after being up 300 points yesterday, we were up 100 points today.

The S&P 500 declined 0.64 percent, with financials declined more than 1 percent. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.8 percent.