(CNBC) — U.S. equities closed mixed on Monday, with utilities lagging, while investors turned their eyes to comments from several Federal Reserve officials.

The Nasdaq composite hit a fresh all-time intraday high in midmorning trade before closing just about flat, as Apple also reached a record high.

“We’re still expensive and that’s going to keep the market from drudging higher,” said Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities. He also said investors were also positioning themselves for the upcoming earnings season.