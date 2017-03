(CNBC) — U.S. equities closed mixed on Wednesday as Wall Street eagerly awaited a vote on the House’s health care proposal and monitored oil prices.

“We had a pretty extensive sell-off yesterday, so it’s normal to see an attempt to stabilize,” said Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private Bank. “We’ll see if that’s successful or not.”

The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 5 points, with Nike and Goldman Sachs contributing the most losses. Nike’s stock declined 7 percent on the back of mixed quarterly results.