Stocks close mostly higher as energy jumps 1%

(CNBC) — U.S. stocks closed mostly higher Wednesday, with energy leading, as investors digested economic data and the start of the United Kingdom’s divorce from the European Union.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 20 points, with UnitedHealth contributing the most losses.

“We might be seeing a bit of buyer’s remorse from yesterday,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners. He also said that “there is a realization that [Brexit] is actually happening.”

The S&P 500 0.2 percent higher, with energy rising 1 percent. The sector popped after weekly data from the Energy Information Administration showed a smaller-than-expected crude inventory build. U.S. crude rose 2.4 percent to settle at $49.51 per barrel.