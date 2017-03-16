Stocks close mostly lower – health care, utilities lag

(CNBC) U.S. stocks closed mostly lower Thursday as modest gains in financial stocks failed to offset declines in health care and utilities stocks.

Utilities closed nearly 1.1 percent lower as the worst performer in the S&P 500, followed by the health care sector, which lost 0.9 percent. Within health care, shares of Biogen led declines, dropping nearly 4.7 percent after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to equal weight.

Analysts also attributed the overall health care sector losses to President Donald Trump’s budget blueprint, released Thursday, that proposed cutting the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) spending by $5.8 billion.