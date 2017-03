(CNBC) U.S. stocks traded in a range Friday, as gains in utilities and industrials stocks countered declines in financial and health care stocks.

“I think we’re getting in and out of a very hectic week in terms of catalysts and into one that’s less catalyst-filled,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities.

Stocks briefly extended gains in afternoon trade before pulling off those highs as the close approached. The Nasdaq composite hit a fresh all-time intraday high, helped by gains in shares of Microsoft, Adobe and Starbucks.