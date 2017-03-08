Stopping Trump's privatization agenda

(The Contributor) — President Trump is said to be preparing to privatize key public services, including the Veterans Administration (VA), public schools, and public broadcasting, expanding private prisons and launching a privatized infrastructure program.

Republicans in Congress want to go even further, to privatize Medicare, the Postal Service, National Parks, air traffic control and other functions of our government. This is on top of previous privatizations of military contracts, and even the Senate cafeteria.

What exactly is privatization, and why is it such a priority for the Trump administration?

Public Investment, Common Ownership, Public Gain

Back when our government was run by ‘We the People’, the people would make a public investment and share gains from that investment. If we built a road or a bridge, we could all use it, and our economy as a whole would benefit from this increase in transportation capacity.