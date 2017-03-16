Student-government leader: 'Jews will get what coming for them'

Has history of antisemitic rhetoric on social media stretching back to 2014

(Algemeiner) The president of a Minnesota school’s undergraduate student government (USG) once tweeted, “yahood [Jews] will get what coming for them [sic],” a covert campus watchdog group revealed.

Mayzer Muhammad of St. Paul’s University of St. Thomas has a history of antisemitic rhetoric on social media stretching back to 2014, Canary Mission found, including calling supporters of Israel “the scum of the earth,” referring to Israel as a “racist apartheid state” and claiming the country is “murdering innocent people every day.”

Muhammad was previously the president of the campus chapter of the Muslim Student Association.

