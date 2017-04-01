Student makes prom dress out of 9,000 pop tabs

(Dickinson Press) A high school student is taking recycling pop tabs to another level for prom, and it’s all to bring awareness to the mission of the Ronald McDonald House.

Gretchen Ivers, a junior at Thompson High School, spent 26 hours and used 9,121 pop tabs to make her prom dress. Another six hours and nearly 400 tabs went into her accessories, including a purse.

“It was pretty scratchy at first, so I ended up adding a fabric liner under it,” she said. “It’s actually pretty comfortable.”

Ivers plans to wear the dress to her prom Saturday at Thompson High School. Then she will donate it to the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester, Minn.