(DAILYCALLER) — A university will be hosting a “Masculinity Confession Booth” along with a number of other workshops and screenings to combat “hypermasculinity.”

“We have all reinforced hypermasculinity one way or another regardless of our gender!!” explains the University of Regina event description. “Come and share your sins so we can begin to discuss how to identify and change our ways !!!”

The “Man Up Against Violence” initiative will be hosting these events at the University of Regina in Canada during the present week.