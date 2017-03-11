Study: 48 million Twitter accounts are actually bots

(CBS News) A study released by the University of Southern California reports that roughly nine to 15 percent of Twitter accounts on the microblogging website are so-called bots controlled by software instead of humans.

Twitter boasts 319 monthly active users meaning that this recent revelation equates to nearly 48 million bot accounts, according the university’s high-end figure. Those bots are capable of interactions such as “likes,” “retweets” and “following.”

The study states that researchers used the following features on Twitter to determine its analysis of bot accounts:

Friends

Tweet content and sentiment

Network patterns

Activity time series