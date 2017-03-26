Stunning testimonial from rape victim whose baby is 'an angel'

The argument over whether abortion ends a human life shouldn’t be disputed anymore, with the remarkable surgeries on babies in utero, the graphic details about the unborn revealed by Planned Parenthood’s baby-bodies-for-sale scheme, the clear representations on ultrasound and more.

Most of the evidence was unavailable when Roe v. Wade abolished abortion laws in 1973. But even the Supreme Court in that decision conceded should ever the humanity of the unborn be proven, the case for abortion would collapse, since the Constitution’s protections would apply.

But even some of the most ardent pro-life advocates believe there should be exceptions in the case of rape, and many laws recognize that.

But it’s personal for Louise, and she has no time to agree to such justifications.

She’s 24, with an infant daughter who is the product of rape.

And she’s made a video for a pro-life campaign called Choice 42. It’s part of an effort from the Canadian Pregnancy Help Center of Durham, which is affiliated with Heartbeat International.

“I am a mother to an angel and my angel was born out of rape,” she calmly explains. “I decided I wasn’t going to let an innocent life pay for one man’s attempt to hurt me.

“She hasn’t hurt me. Her intent is just to enjoy her life.”

Louise says she has an issue with people who believe abortion is justified in the case of rape.

A life, she explained, already has begun.

“Undoing the process seems very detrimental to me. … For me to go and intentionally take away someone’s chance at life wouldn’t sit very well,” she said.

She explains her daughter has “brought me so much joy.”

“Every day I wake up to a beautiful smile. I feel like the most optimal version of myself. It’s just given me super strength. I’m very happy and I love being a mother.”

For those facing similar trauma?

“There is hope beyond just healing,” she said. “Don’t give up, because if you survived such a traumatic experience and you were gifted with a miracle, then clearly you have more potential than you would ever know.”

Choice42 explains it is a grassroots organization of the Durham outreach, founded by Laura Klassen.

In its own words: “CHOICE42 is pro-woman, pro-baby, and pro-life. Our main objectives are to create awareness about the humanity of pre-born children, and to provide support to women who are facing unplanned pregnancy or dealing with post-abortion trauma. Our website is supportive, information based, and includes Canada’s largest nation-wide database of pregnancy help resources. CHOICE42 encourages women to be fully educated about their options and to realize that though it is their choice, they are making a choice for two.”

It further explains: “Babies in the womb are human beings from the moment of conception. Though modern science proves this, many Canadians still buy into the lie that a baby in the womb is a ‘blob’ or ‘clump of tissue.’ We show the public what pre-born babies look like and what they are doing in the womb.”

The same guidelines apply when it’s not rape, too, as Megan explained.

She’s 22 and already had booked her appointment for abortion after she discovered her pregnancy.

“I have never been so scared in my entire life,” she said, fearing her dreams and ambitions were gone.

But she was told her child “has a purpose and a meaning. This baby has a life.”

And those words stuck with her.

“So I decided to choose life,” she said. “She’s worth it. My baby is worth it.”

She continued: “We’re going to make it. I’m going to make it.”

And her daughter, Serenity Grace, is “the definition of her name.”

“When I hold her and look at her, and I think about what could have been and that I almost made the choice of not keeping her, I just, I can’t, I’m so thankful that she’s here today.”

To others, Megan said: “Your life is not over. The dreams you had … you can still have and do.”

