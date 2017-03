(WIS-TV) A substitute teacher at a Lexington 2 high school was so intoxicated that she threw up on the floor of the classroom and had to be taken to Lexington Medical Center, according to an incident report.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department incident report claims the teacher, identified as Judith Elizabeth Richards-Gartee, 52, could not even stand up when a school administrator arrived.

“She had a box of wine in her bag that was opened, and students said she was consuming the wine during class,” the report said.