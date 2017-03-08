Editor’s note: The following is a partial transcript of Joseph Farah’s address to the Spirit of America Rally in Washington last Saturday. To learn more about future such rallies around the country, sign up for free notices from WND.

As a newsman, I can’t help but start this address by bringing you up to speed on the latest relevant breaking news today.

From WND: “President Donald Trump shattered Saturday morning’s news cycle with a series of tweets accusing former-President Obama with tapping his phones in Trump Tower prior to the election.

“‘Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my wires tapped in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism,’ Trump tweeted.

“‘Is it legal for a sitting President to be wire tapping a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW!’ he said later.

“Trump tweeted that a ‘good lawyer could make a great case of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election!’

“‘How low has President Obama gone to tap (sic) my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergage. Bad (or sick) guy!’ Trump charged.”

Ladies and gentlemen, we are in the midst of an undeclared civil war. There is an active coup taking place in this country right now to overturn a free and fair election, just as there was an active measure by the previous administration to fix the election to ensure Donald Trump did not prevail.

This is Watergate stuff. But this time, the fake news cartel is part of the problem, not part of the solution. They can’t see it because they are blinded by their own bias and partisanship.

And that’s an example of why we’re all here today.

I wonder if there are any fake news people here today to witness this event – Americans of goodwill getting together all over the country to support the Trump Revolution. And I predict this grass-roots movement is going to get bigger and bigger over the coming months and years – as people realize the magnitude of the opportunity we have to take our country back.

I’ve been around a long time – more than 40 years as a member of the media, reporter, editor, foreign correspondent, running daily newspapers in major markets and finally, 20 years ago, founding WND.com, the very first independent online news agency in the world.

I got involved in the news media for the same reason as practically every one of my colleagues – I wanted to change the world, remake it in my own “progressive” image. Back then, you see, I was one of those crazy radicals you see having fits today over the election of Donald Trump. I was hanging around with revolutionary terrorists like Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dorhn, the same people who incubated Barack Obama’s political career. Those are the kinds of people who control the fake news cartel that has cast a spell over America these last 30 years.

Back when I got started and through my 20 years of experience in the “mainstream media,” I was a highly respected member of my profession. I loved what I did with a passion. But when my eyes were opened to the corruption within the press, I pledged not to become swept up in it or become part of the problem.

What changed my direction?

Two encounters – one spiritual, meeting Jesus, and the other political, experiencing the righteous political revolution of Ronald Reagan.

Those rendezvous with destiny helped to set me apart from 99 percent of so-called “mainstream media” people by giving me a starkly different worldview.

You know what’s interesting? It’s the left that is always promoting “diversity,” right? I like diversity, too. But there’s one kind of diversity they want no part of anywhere – ideological diversity, philosophical diversity, worldview diversity. That’s when the left becomes super-intolerant of diversity.

And that’s what we’re seeing in America today on a grand scale.

Donald Trump scares the media cartel. He scares the Deep State. He scares the permanent bureaucracy here in Washington.

And do you know why?

At the end of the day, it’s real simple: He really wants to bring about change. He really wants to dismantle those institutions. He really wants to make government smaller, more efficient, more constitutional, more responsive to the people and the rule of law.

One thing Donald Trump has already shattered to his everlasting credit is the destruction of political correctness.

He’s turned it into a big joke – one that is growing more obvious to people all over America. I know people close to me who supported Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 whose entire worldview has been reshaped by the brutal honesty of the Trump Revolution.

Honestly, I never thought we would see the likes of Ronald Reagan again in Washington. But in 2016, I believe God gave America a “reprieve,” a second chance, an opportunity for a fresh start, for a political and spiritual revival.

And I never dreamed that second chance would come in the form of Donald Trump – at least not until about 18 months ago.

That’s why I am here with you today to help support the Trump Revolution.

Why is it important for us to be here?

Because the media, the popular culture, the elitists, the globalists, the anti-Americans are doing everything in their power to stop this revolution, to abort it, to subvert it, to undermine it.

Meanwhile, in his first 40-some days in office, Donald Trump has demonstrated conclusively – with his appointments, his actions, his speeches and his tweets – that he is stone-cold serious about making America great again. And he needs our support, our solidarity and our prayers.

Are you with me on that?

The Trump Revolution represents what could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take America back. Even though we have a bold and determined new leader who seems like a force of nature, we need to stand by him and his team, stand up to the chaos makers led unquestionably by Barack Obama, support constitutionally limited government, the rule of law and the will of the people.

Isn’t that why we’re here?

We have an open window for all this – and we must keep it wide open. Make no mistake about it, the forces opposing this change are great. They are powerful. They never quit. But we’re in a battle for the future of America – and we must never quit either. We have an unprecedented chance to reclaim it. I’m here to proclaim today that God has given us a miracle – a chance to reverse the speeding freight train called America that was headed toward a future of socialism, corruption, decay, tyranny, perversion, immorality, lawlessness.

Have you ever seen such sore losers? They just can’t accept defeat. The only excuse they can find is that the Russians did it.

The Russians! The very same people they thought could do no wrong during the Cold War. The very same people Barack Obama inadvertently courted on an open mic during the 2012 campaign – telling the president that he’d have much more flexibility to strike a deal with them after the election. The very same people Teddy Kennedy courted in the 1980s to try to get their help in defeating Ronald Reagan’s agenda and propel himself to the presidency.

If the Democrats and the media want to investigate the 2016 election, I’ve got some news for them: They should not be investigating Russia’s influence on the outcome! They should be investigating God’s influence on the outcome. And they should be investigating their own ineptitude.

They insist on denying they lost the 2016 election. They insist it was stolen from them. They insist their old Soviet buddies in the Kremlin did them in. They insist there was a conspiracy between Donald Trump and Moscow, probably orchestrated by Jeff Sessions. They insist, at the direction of Barack Obama, on subverting, undermining, impeaching or forcing the resignation of Trump.

Do you know who I think they ought to investigate?

Themselves for rigging the Democrat presidential campaign so that Hillary Clinton couldn’t lose;

Themselves for their inability to secure their own servers;

Themselves for running a candidate no one liked;

Themselves for not running a smart campaign based on winning electoral votes;

Themselves for thinking they could buy the election;

Themselves for thinking the media would deliver the election to them;

And, of course, God for His undeniable role.

They just don’t know how to lose gracefully.

I think they may be hurting themselves and the future of the party at this point. But why should I worry about that? It couldn’t happen to nicer and less competent people. Nevertheless, it’s been 35 years since I was a registered Democrat, and still I’m embarrassed for them. Trump Derangement Syndrome has them by the throat.

Thank you all for recognizing the need to be out here today to make your voices heard in support of the Trump Revolution. But let this be just the beginning. We cannot afford to grow complacent. We cannot just leave it all to Donald Trump and his very able and distinguished team. We need to be out in the streets like we were during the height of the tea party days. We need to make this a popular movement that grows day by day in enthusiastic, visible support.

Do you believe God has opened a window of mercy and grace for America?

Do you believe He’s giving us an opportunity to seize this moment?

Do you believe what we’re witnessing in Washington today is the answer to our heartfelt prayers for the future of our country?

Do you believe the fate of this political and spiritual revolution is every bit as much in your prayerful hands as it is in the determination of this deliverer we’ve been given by God Almighty?

Then let’s agree – right here and now – to make this rally the first of many that grow ever larger, always beginning and ending in fervent appeals and petitions to the Creator of the Universe to straighten our individual and collective paths.

Let’s spread this political and spiritual revolution across the fruited plains – from coast to coast, from border to border and from sea to shining sea.

May God bless you and keep you. The Lord make His face shine upon you,

And be gracious to you; The Lord lift up His countenance upon you,

And give you peace, justice, prosperity and all good things.

And together, with God’s help, the dream to make America great again will become a reality!

