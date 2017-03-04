Supporters gather for 'March 4 Trump' rallies across U.S.

(CBS News) Supporters of President Trump gathered at Trump Tower, the Washington Monument and cities around the country in a march representing their pride in his presidency.

Saturday’s “March 4 Trump” demonstrations also aimed to show unity in the face of what group organizers called “a seditious fringe,” according to the Associated Press, trying to sabotage his administration and legitimacy.

In recent weeks, supporters have held rallies across the U.S. countering opposition demonstrations that seemingly pop up on a weekly basis, including women’s marches the day after his inauguration and protests over his then-blocked travel ban targeting seven predominantly Muslim nations.