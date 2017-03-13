Suspected Mexican child molester busted in U.S.

(BREITBART) — U.S. Immigration and Customs (ICE) officers arrested a Mexican national with warrants in DeKalb County, Georgia, for a child molestation case.

ICE Enforcement Removal Operations (ERO) officers arrested Jose Mercedes Meza-Ignacio, a 52-year-old Mexican national on Thursday on charges that he molested a child, according to a statement obtained from ICE officials by Breitbart Texas.

Sheriff’s deputies in DeKalb County obtained a warrant for Meza-Ignacio after a criminal complaint was filed alleging he molested a child under the age of 16. Court records obtained by Breitbart Texas revealed the court filed charges under Georgia statute 16-6-4, Child molestations; aggravated child molestation. Court records did not state the exact age of the victim.