Taking a bite

Lying on his deathbed, a husband was wavering between life and death when he thought he smelled chocolate chip cookies baking.

They were his very favourite, so he dragged himself out of bed, crawled to the kitchen and was just reaching up to take a cookie off the plate when his wife slapped his hand with a spatula.

“Don’t touch!” she commanded. “They’re for the memorial service.”

